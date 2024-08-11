The City of Philadelphia funds historical research into itself

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is funding historical research into the city’s lesser-known stories.

On Friday, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas ceremoniously presented $150,000 from the city’s 2023 budget to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania for its new Summer Academy. Twelve selected students from area colleges and universities will spend a week digging through HSP’s archives to see what they can find. That week begins Sunday.

“This type of investment makes it so that there can be more opportunities, more events and more narratives told that put young Philadelphians in a position to know their history,” said Thomas.

The city will fully support the Summer Academy for two years, anticipating the year 2026, when the nation’s 250th anniversary and the World Cup games will be coming to Philadelphia. Tourism is expected to be high, with history on many people’s minds.

Francesca Lombardo, a junior at Rowan University, will research city government leaders with Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) backgrounds and track their impact on Philadelphia.

“Look at the policies that have been implemented throughout the years that have targeted underrepresented communities, and see how they’re doing today,” she said. “If they worked, if they’ve not, just see what’s going on with that.”