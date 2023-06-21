WHYY and Museum of the American Revolution present “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia.” Explore a special exhibition on one of Philadelphia’s most important early African American families. Go behind the scenes to see how it all came together. Learn about the many roles the family played during the Revolutionary War and in the fight to end slavery. Meet Forten descendants and discover rare historical documents and items on display for the very first time.

James Forten portrait courtesy Collection of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania