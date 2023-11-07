“HSP has always been here for the entire community,” Brigham said. “We felt the best way to signal that was by working with organizations that have different footprints and let their audiences know we’re here.”

Each partnering organization will work with curators to present material in glass cases in the public space of HSP’s building in Center City, 1300 Locust Street, and program an event.

For example, the Independence Historical Trust, which raises capital funds for Independence National Historical Park, will showcase bygone political cartoons and political speeches that address issues still relevant now. The Science History Institute in Old City will show materials and drawings related to Philadelphia’s science and engineering innovations.

Taller Puertorriqueño, a Puerto Rican and Latino cultural center in North Philadelphia, will revive a community history initiative it started soon after its founding 50 years ago. From 1977 to 1978, Taller gathered oral histories to record the experiences of Puerto Ricans who immigrated to Philadelphia, or were the children of immigrants. It was called “Batiendo la Olla.”

“It means ‘stirring the pot,’” said executive director Nasheli Ortiz González. “You don’t know what is in the pot — only if you are stirring the pot.”

One of the unidentified interviewees was the daughter of parents who grew up in the city of Ponce in Puerto Rico, immigrating to Philadelphia in the 1940s. She recalled her family was most comfortable speaking in English at home.

She also remembered driving to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul to attend mass, but her mother did not like to go very often.

“She doesn’t feel right going to a temple or church and praying to saints and a priest who is just as human as I am,” she said. “She’d rather talk to God by herself.”

One of the standard interview questions in “Batiendo la Olla” was to ask whom you would call if you got into trouble with the police. Another unidentified interviewee said he would call his mother, not his father.

“Way back, the older people — my father is really rough. My father would really come down on me when it comes to something like that,” he said. “I figured my mother was softer. She would always get me out if I got into any trouble.”

“Your father would beat you up?” the interviewer asked.

“He would tear my skin off.”