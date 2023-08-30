A redevelopment of the Family Court Building on Arch Street will bring a museum, a library, and a hotel all under one historic roof.

The 247,196 square foot historic building at 1801 Vine Street and the Free Library’s 88,000 square foot parking lot at 1901 Wood St. will house the African American Museum in Philadelphia, along with the Free Library of Philadelphia’s expansion and its new 60,000 square foot Children and Family Center. The hotel is expected to include 200 guest rooms.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Mayor Jim Kenney said the parkway location is exactly where the African American Museum should be, not across the street from a prison, where the current facility is located.

“It’s not just African American history, it’s American history,” Kenney said. “It’s just been denied. It’s been ripped out of the history books. It’s crazy. I mean, it’s crazy what we’ve done over the years. This is where it belongs, and it’s a beautiful building. The renderings are beautiful and I expect to have the same feeling that I did when I went through the African American Museum in Washington, D.C.”