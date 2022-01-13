A Germantown community group has filed a formal complaint against City Councilmember Cindy Bass, alleging the three-term lawmaker abused her power during a December community meeting called to discuss the future of the Germantown YWCA building, a long-vacant neighborhood landmark bemoaned as a neighborhood eyesore for close to two decades.

Filed last week with the City Controller’s Office, the complaint filed by a group calling itself Friends for the Restoration of the Germantown YWCA Building asserts that Bass “hijacked” the meeting and “incited physically threatening behavior by unknown men who seemed to be there on Cindy’s behalf.”

“I was afraid a gun was going to come out,” said Yvonne Haskins, a member of the Friends group, which organized the meeting. “It was just scary.”

The contentious meeting was precipitated by the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority’s decision last year to cut ties with KBK Enterprises, the Pittsburgh-based company selected in 2016 to restore the Germantown YWCA. The move came after neighbors, including Haskins, pressured the authority to change course because KBK had failed to show it had the financial capacity to follow through on the project since it was awarded the redevelopment contract.

Participants say things took a left turn after Bass insisted on taking the stage to address neighbors despite organizers asking her not to. She claimed the city discriminated against KBK, a Black-owned company. She also said the redevelopment authority told the developer, a political backer of hers, that the project required historical tax credits to be completed, and that KBK never had proper access to the site, claims the authority disputes.