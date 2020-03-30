Drive-in WiFi hotspots offer online access to Delaware’s disconnected

New Castle County is offering WiFi access outside a number of county facilities for people who don’t have an internet connection at home.

Internet access has become a vital link during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing students to continue learning remotely and giving office employees the option of working from home.

But not everyone can get online at home. Others have limited data plans that restrict how much time they can spend on the internet.

“Making sure everyone has access becomes vitally important and now it’s necessary to get a basic education,” said County Executive Matt Meyer.

On Monday, Meyer unveiled a new WiFi hotspot at the Garfield Park Police Athletic League building in New Castle. It’s one of eight spots available for the public right now. More are planned in the near future, including sites in Wilmington.