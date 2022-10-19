Immigrants in Delaware question exclusion of some nations in diversity visa lottery

Countries not eligible this year include the following: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea (South Korea), United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

That exclusion seems unjust to people like Crystal Garland. The registered nurse from Newark, Delaware has roots in Jamaica and Panama. She said she knows many from South America, the Caribbean, and Jamaica who work hard and deserve to be able to provide for their families here.

According to Garland, requiring education is also unjust for those who don’t have access to educational opportunities in their own country.

“If they don’t have one, they should be able to come here to get an education. But I don’t think it should be required for them to already have one to come here as long as they are a law-abiding citizen,” Garland said. “I don’t feel like there’s any reason for them to not be able to.”

Maria Remolina, a Wilmington woman who arrived in the U.S. from Colombia on a tourist visa, came upon a TikTok video of a woman from South America celebrating the fact that she won a Green Card in the DV lottery, but she didn’t believe the lottery was a real thing.

“When I saw the video, I didn’t believe it. I was like, ‘okay, that’s fake,’” she said.

After some quick online research, Remolina quickly learned the visa lottery program was in fact real. She made plans to apply, only to discover her home nation of Colombia was one of several countries excluded.

She said everyone should have access to the program, regardless of where they’re from, adding that the opportunity should be better publicized.

The flaws of the lottery program highlight the need for Congress to pass broader immigration reform, said Carlos De Los Ramos, chairman of the Delaware Hispanic Commission.

“Immigration reform will help all immigrants to this country,” De Los Ramos said. “It would benefit those that do not qualify under the requirements of visas, like the lottery visa that we have right now, that is a requirement for you to have a high school diploma or to have a degree or to have a working background.”

“The reason why you are immigrating to the United States is because you have an economical need or a social need, so on,” he said. “That will be a challenge for those that do not have that educational background.”

He says immigrants will do anything rather than staying in their country where they may be at risk of starvation.