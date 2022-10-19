Immigrant rights advocacy groups in New Jersey are expressing outrage after the state Senate postponed a vote on a bill that supporters say would better protect temporary workers in the Garden State.

The proposal, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” has been in the works for several years.

It would require temporary work agencies to provide contracted temporary workers with pertinent information, such as job location, employee requirements, and compensation in English and the workers’ primary language. It also states that a worker’s wages must not fall below the minimum wage even after deductions are made for meals and equipment. Temporary work agencies and third-party clients would also be required to register with the Division of Consumer Affairs and maintain records about workers and their employment.

Failure to do so would result in fines of up to $1,000 per violation.

Sponsors say the legislation would help protect Black and Latino workers, who make up a large share of the temporary workforce. According to the Legislature, more than 127,000 people work for temporary staffing agencies, many in production, transportation, material moving, and manufacturing industries.