More than 2,300 have come through Philadelphia International Airport as of earlier this week. The city’s Office of Emergency Management expects to be helping Afghans arriving at the airport through mid-September.

Markell will work to coordinate the administration’s resettlement policy and engage with both state and local governments, as well as the private sector and non-governmental organizations

“Our former governor is a great selection by President Biden to lead this incredibly important mission to resettle Afghan refugees in the U.S.,” said current Del. Governor John Carney. “Delaware stands ready to support this effort in any way possible.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware shared Carney’s enthusiasm.

“Gov. Markell is a dedicated and capable public servant with the experience, intelligence and character to skillfully coordinate what will be a challenging nationwide effort to ensure our Afghan partners from America’s longest war are safely resettled in the United States,” Coons said. “I look forward to supporting him in this work and to helping rebuild our nation’s capacity to welcome evacuees.”

Jewish Family Services, the state’s coordinator for refugee resettlement, has been preparing should the state be called on to help the evacuees.