Kenney says Afghan relocation effort in Philadelphia is going smoothly

Philadelphia continues to accept evacuees from Afghanistan, and the process could go on for a few weeks.

Mayor Jim Kenney traveled Tuesday morning to George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia, whose students come from 70 countries and speak 28 languages, to discuss how efforts are going as the city welcomes people who left Afghanistan in the last few weeks.

“From Saturday through Monday, 2,386 evacuees arrived at PHL [Philadelphia International Airport],” Kenney said. “At least 35 city, state and federal agencies are providing services after evacuees deplane and are cleared by Customs.”

“I view us as Ellis Island for the Afghans,” said Kenney, a reference to the federal immigration station in New York Harbor during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. “They come through the port of entry, they process, and they move out.”