The Afghanistan Deadline

Philadelphia International Airport is the second in the country to welcome Afghan evacuees as President Biden remains firm on his August 31stwithdrawal deadline. Nationalities Service Center’s GRETCHEN SHANFELD joins us to discuss the short- and long-term care needed to address the devastating trauma families carry with them. We also hear from NASIBA HUSSAINI, an Afghan woman in North Philadelphia whose family escaped the airport in Kabul just hours before the recent explosion. Then, SARAH CHAYES, author and former NPR reporter, says corruption doomed the potential for Afghan democracy. She joins us to talk about the political future of a country in crisis.