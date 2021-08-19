Delaware group prepares to help more Afghan refugees

According to the White House, nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14. Since the end of July, 12,000 people have been evacuated, including American citizens, U.S. Embassy personnel, and Special Immigrant Visa applicants, among others.

The visa program has faced criticism this week because of the slow speed with which approvals have been given to applications by Afghans who helped the U.S. during the past 20 years and now seek a way out of the country.

While those political issues are being debated, the group in Delaware is focused on making sure the state is prepared should it be called on to take in any Afghan refugees.

“What we here in Delaware are trying to do is assess what our capacity is, how many people we can take, when we can take them,” Crosby said.

“We’re all working together to just be ready. What does ready mean? Ready means having housing right, having support systems in place, having the case management available, having every wraparound service that you can imagine available for the individuals that arrive so that when they arrive here, if they arrive in Delaware, they’re welcomed and taken care of,” she said.

That’s the same type of welcome Sadiq and his family got when they came to Delaware to escape the Taliban, he says in the online video: “They came to us to welcome us, to take us to our home, actually, and they are introducing everything to you.”

JFS helped him understand how to open a bank account, how to use a debit card and credit card, and how to get a bus ticket, Sadiq says in the video.

“They were considering me as a friend, as family. I mean, without them how we could do it, you know, like it’s impossible,” he says. “Now, I’m in a place and I have a job. I know so much. I learned a lot. Yeah. I’m quite an American now.”