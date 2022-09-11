Major work starts to re-deck the northbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge

More than a million cars cross the Delaware River between New Castle, Delaware, and Pennsville, New Jersey, every month. Since the first span opened in 1951, more than one billion cars have crossed the twin span. All of that traffic over all those decades obviously results in lots of wear and tear.

To keep the structure running for future travel, the top two inches of the existing deck slabs on the older New Jersey-bound span will be removed and replaced using ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC).

The project is expected to cost about $71 million.