From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The man affectionately known as the “Mayor of Warren Street” in New Jersey’s capital city has received a special tribute.

More than 100 people came together Wednesday in front of 88-year-old Joe Festa’s State Barber Shop in Trenton, to celebrate the renaming of the 100 block of South Warren Street to Joe Festa Way.

Festa, who has been in the haircut business for 60 years, describes himself as a working man’s barber, serving as a life coach and psychologist for countless customers.

“I don’t think there’s a barber in the country with a street named after him, it’s a great honor,” he said.

An interesting start

Festa says he started cutting hair way back in the day after a judge told him he would get a suspended sentence if he cleaned up his act and found a new profession.

“I worked for the mob, I used to collect numbers. [The judge] told me to find something decent and responsible, and I became a barber.”

Festa’s eldest daughter, Lisa Festa Hayden, said the recent honor was a testament to the impact that he’s had on the community.

“We know how awesome our dad is but to see people acknowledge him really shows people appreciate him, he’s shown so much love for the city and the street, so for him to have this honor, there are just no words,” she said.

Lisa’s husband Michael Hayden agreed.

“Joe lifts people up, he’s just kind, he’s got a basic wisdom, there’s no pretense with it, it’s just straightforward, humble, honest advice on how to live life the right way,” he said.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said Joe Festa “has been an institution in this city for about 60 years and he’s still going strong.”

“We want to honor people that have dedicated themselves to the city. A lot of shopkeepers have shut doors and moved away, but Joe has remained strong and stayed with the city,” Gusciora said.