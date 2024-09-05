‘Very obscene’: Vandal spray-paints ‘pig’ on memorial sign for slain Delaware cop

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the last 13 years, a simple metal sign on a telephone pole has marked the spot where a Delaware police officer was stabbed to death.

That sign, on a residential street in the Penn Acres neighborhood near New Castle, reads, “Never Forgotten. Always Remembered” in honor of New Castle County Police Lt. Joseph Sczerba. The plaque says Szczerba “gave his life to protect” residents of Delaware’s largest county.

Down the block, a county park is named for Sczerba, who was 44 when a man using “bath salts” drugs took his life. Szczerba had responded with other officers to a late-night report of a man who had broken into cars and stabbed one victim. He chased the suspect and caught him, but was killed while trying to take him into custody.

Over Labor Day weekend, someone defaced the sign with words that a police spokesman calls “very obscene.” With maroon spray paint, the vandal wrote “PIG” and “ASS” and crossed out the words on the sign with a large X.

Someone saw the vandalism and contacted police Monday. Detectives are investigating and trying to determine a motive.

While the crime appears to be misdemeanor criminal mischief, a relatively minor offense, the vandal’s act has infuriated police, especially since it occurred a couple of weeks before the 13th anniversary of Szczerba’s killing. His killer is serving a life sentence.

“It’s very unsettling,’’ said Sr. Cpl. Richard Chambers, the county police spokesman, singling out the words the vandal used.

“Not only are you doing something against us, but you’re also disparaging his family, as well. It’s very inappropriate what happened and very obscene, is what it was.”