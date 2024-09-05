‘Very obscene’: Vandal spray-paints ‘pig’ on memorial sign for slain Delaware cop
Lt. Joseph Szczerba died a violent death while trying to take a theft and stabbing suspect into custody nearly 13 years ago near New Castle.
For the last 13 years, a simple metal sign on a telephone pole has marked the spot where a Delaware police officer was stabbed to death.
That sign, on a residential street in the Penn Acres neighborhood near New Castle, reads, “Never Forgotten. Always Remembered” in honor of New Castle County Police Lt. Joseph Sczerba. The plaque says Szczerba “gave his life to protect” residents of Delaware’s largest county.
Down the block, a county park is named for Sczerba, who was 44 when a man using “bath salts” drugs took his life. Szczerba had responded with other officers to a late-night report of a man who had broken into cars and stabbed one victim. He chased the suspect and caught him, but was killed while trying to take him into custody.
Over Labor Day weekend, someone defaced the sign with words that a police spokesman calls “very obscene.” With maroon spray paint, the vandal wrote “PIG” and “ASS” and crossed out the words on the sign with a large X.
Someone saw the vandalism and contacted police Monday. Detectives are investigating and trying to determine a motive.
While the crime appears to be misdemeanor criminal mischief, a relatively minor offense, the vandal’s act has infuriated police, especially since it occurred a couple of weeks before the 13th anniversary of Szczerba’s killing. His killer is serving a life sentence.
“It’s very unsettling,’’ said Sr. Cpl. Richard Chambers, the county police spokesman, singling out the words the vandal used.
“Not only are you doing something against us, but you’re also disparaging his family, as well. It’s very inappropriate what happened and very obscene, is what it was.”
Szczerba’s widow, Kathy, told WHYY News she doesn’t do interviews, but issued this statement:
“The plaque says it all about the life he led, the commitment he made, and the sacrifice he paid. I don’t know if I want to give the time or credibility to someone who would deface the memorial. I feel like reading into why someone would do such a thing takes credibility from Joe’s service to the community.”
Police are asking Penn Acres residents who live nearby to review their video surveillance footage from the Labor Day weekend “for any suspicious activity that may be related to this,” Chambers wrote in a news release.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Vucci at daniel.vucci@newcastlede.gov or (302) 395-2744.
Tips, even anonymous ones, also can be submitted by:
- Calling the county police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.
- Calling the Criminal Investigation Unit at (302) 395-8110.
- Contacting Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333, or http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
- Sending a message through Facebook to “New Castle County Police.”
While police try to figure out who committed the crime and why, Chambers said the desecrated sign has been removed and will be cleaned and re-installed.
