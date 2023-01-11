Back in session: Delaware lawmakers return to Dover with new look General Assembly

For the 152nd time, the Delaware General Assembly is in session. New legislators were sworn in Tuesday with plans for new legislation as well as finishing up old business that failed to pass in 2021.

Governor John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana last year was on the minds of many in Dover as advocates and supporters are expected to make another push for approval this year.

This could be the year lawmakers push through a bill with a veto-proof majority, but Republican State Rep. Michael Ramone who serves as House Minority Leader is not convinced.

“Do I believe that marijuana will be legalized at some point in Delaware? Yes, I do. Do I believe the bills that have come across the table so far are the right bills to do that? No, I do not,” he said.

Ramone said the appropriate bill cannot be digested until the federal government changes the way marijuana is classified under the current law.

Fellow Republican Senator Brian Pettyjohn of the 19th district agreed. “I’ve heard by and large from my district that there’s no support for legalization,” he said.

On the other hand, Democrat leaders like House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf encouraged supporters to “work with the governor’s office to try to produce a bill that the governor might not object to.”