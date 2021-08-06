Eight years ago, Delaware State University vacated its small satellite campus in downtown Wilmington when it moved its upstate operations to a former U.S. Army Reserve Center five miles away.

But now the Dover-based historically Black university is returning to Delaware’s biggest city in a big way, courtesy of the Capital One credit card and banking company.

Capital One has donated its former six-story, 35,000-square-foot brick office building on the Christina riverfront to the school. University president Tony Allen said the facility, built in 1885 and renovated by the bank in 2001, is valued at nearly $4.7 million and in “pristine condition.”

The sudden return to Wilmington after nearly a decade was unexpected and could prove to be transformative, said Allen, a Delaware native and former MBNA and Bank of America executive who became university president in January 2020.

“We have tons of HBCU alumni in Wilmington and many from Delaware State University and a great deal of prospective students,” Allen told WHYY News.

“I think the opportunity for us to really connect with those students in a place that they call home, and particularly those who might not have ever considered college, is really, really important for our own growth and for helping change their economic trajectory.”