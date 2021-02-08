Delaware State Univ.’s new COVID-19 testing lab gets ‘results within two hours’

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Audrey Janga hunched over a set of COVID-19 samples that were sitting within a negative pressure hood.

She clicked on each test tube containing the testee’s saliva, using a device that looks like a scanner customers use in the checkout line at Home Depot, to enter each into a database kept on a MacBook.

Janga was working with fellow Delaware State University science grad Edward Addison at the university’s new genomics lab on Kirkwood Highway near Prices Corner. They performed about six steps that included heating the samples and running them through a whirring centrifuge before they determined whether they were positive or negative.

“Once a sample gets here, we can get results within two hours,’’ Addison said.

That’s far faster than the current wait time of up to three days for testing done in Delaware that’s evaluated in out-of-state labs. Quicker turnaround time is one of the primary goals for the lab at the Dover-based university’s northern campus.