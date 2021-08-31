Delaware state trooper and ‘Traffic Ace’ indicted for issuing phantom tickets to motorists

A Delaware state trooper who earlier this year received a “traffic ace” commendation for his high volume of vehicle stops has been indicted for an alleged felony scheme in which he issued warnings without actually making a traffic stop.

Cpl. Edwin Ramirez issued 30 such E-warnings or tickets in April alone, according to Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office. Prosecutors are investigating the extent of what Jennings called a “ridiculous scheme” to use unsuspecting drivers for the purpose of “padding performance reviews.”

Ramirez, a six-year veteran of Delaware’s largest police force, faces two felony counts: first-degree tampering with public records and issuing a false certificate. He also was indicted on two misdemeanors: falsifying business records and official misconduct. If convicted of all counts, he would face a sentence of up to nine years in prison.

Jennings said that while so-called “E-warnings” do not carry a financial penalty, they do harm drivers because they are less likely to be given a break in future traffic encounters with police, and more likely to be stopped again for suspected violations.