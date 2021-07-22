All Delaware police officers now required to wear body cameras

Carney said while some departments in the state have already been using body cameras, it was important to make it a statewide effort.

“It’s more about the trust that something like this is creating between law enforcement and the communities in which they serve — particularly communities of color — that is so critically important for law enforcement to do their jobs and for our communities to be safe,” Carney said.

Lawmakers voted unanimously last month to approve the body camera legislation. State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker sponsored the bill, which she says will help protect citizens and police.

“Body-worn cameras create transparency and accountability, not just for the officers but for the community as well. I don’t want officers having stories being told about them that aren’t true,” she said.

Evidence on the effectiveness of body-worn cameras is mixed, with some studies showing they have limited effect on police use of force.

State lawmakers included more than $5 million in one-time funding in a supplemental spending bill last month to help fund the first year of the program.