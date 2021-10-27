A Wilmington man whose head was shoved against a plexiglass barrier by a city cop at a convenience store during an encounter captured on surveillance video is now suing the officer.

The lawsuit by 44-year-old Dwayne Brown also accused Patrolman Samuel Walters of using the “N-word” during the episode. Brown was charged with resisting arrest and other counts after the Sept. 21 incident.

Brown is Black and his lawsuit claims that Walters, who is white, has a history of “inappropriate behavior in dealing with other members of the Black community. He is widely known and feared as a bully.”

Brown says he now suffers from pain as well as “blackouts, dizziness, and faint feelings’’ since the alleged attack.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for what Brown alleges was excessive force, assault, race discrimination, and other violations of his rights that day in 3C’s Food Market in the Southbridge neighborhood.

“Given the current national climate regarding police brutality and in light of the Eric Garner, George Floyd, and countless other cases involving members of law enforcement killing Black men, Mr. Brown was in fear for his life when he was brutally beaten and slammed against the convenience store wall,’’ Brown’s attorney, Raeann Warner, wrote in the complaint.

John Rago, spokesman for the city, said he could not comment on the lawsuit. But Rago said Walters, a 3-year veteran of the force, has been on administrative duty since the incident, and that officials hope to have an internal investigation “wrapped up as quickly as possible.”

City police spokesman David Karas added that “the video of this incident is concerning.”

He said the investigation into Walters’ actions will be thorough and afterward, police will “take any necessary action to ensure all of our members adhere to the highest standards of service to our community.”