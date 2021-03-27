Philadelphia joins national day of protest against anti-Asian racism

Updated 1:47 p.m.

Responding to the spike in anti-Asian violence, Philadelphia joined scores of communities across the country Saturday in a National Day of Action Against Asian Hate launched by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition.

“We have a lot of community support, and we’re expecting hundreds of participants … at Franklin Square,” said Echo Alford, a volunteer with the Philadelphia Liberation Center and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which coordinated the afternoon event with the support of about a dozen other local organizations.

Early in the rally, which began at noon, organizers told the story of Christian Hall, a 19-year-old who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot seven times by Pennsylvania State Police in the Poconos on Dec. 30. A vigil is planned for Hall in South Philly’s Mifflin Square Park at 7 p.m. on March 30, the three-month anniversary of his death. A website has also been created in his honor.

Tina Ngo, a member of the two groups, said it took a couple of days for her to grasp the impact of the violence that unfolded in Atlanta earlier this month, with six Asian women among the eight people killed in a series of mass shootings.

“And then I felt angry because obviously this is not just an individual problem, right? Because it goes further than that. It’s a systemic issue of racism, of misogyny, of sexism,” Ngo said.

With that in mind, Ngo figured that the violence in Atlanta would not be the last of it.