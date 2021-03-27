Philadelphia joins national day of protest against anti-Asian racism
Updated 1:47 p.m.
Responding to the spike in anti-Asian violence, Philadelphia joined scores of communities across the country Saturday in a National Day of Action Against Asian Hate launched by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition.
“We have a lot of community support, and we’re expecting hundreds of participants … at Franklin Square,” said Echo Alford, a volunteer with the Philadelphia Liberation Center and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which coordinated the afternoon event with the support of about a dozen other local organizations.
Echo Alford is a volunteer with the Philadelphia Liberation Center – one of the groups who helped put the event together. pic.twitter.com/qE1RpT1oVu
— Kenny Cooper (@Kenny_Cooper_Jr) March 27, 2021
Early in the rally, which began at noon, organizers told the story of Christian Hall, a 19-year-old who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot seven times by Pennsylvania State Police in the Poconos on Dec. 30. A vigil is planned for Hall in South Philly’s Mifflin Square Park at 7 p.m. on March 30, the three-month anniversary of his death. A website has also been created in his honor.
Tina Ngo, a member of the two groups, said it took a couple of days for her to grasp the impact of the violence that unfolded in Atlanta earlier this month, with six Asian women among the eight people killed in a series of mass shootings.
Responding to the spike in anti-Asian violence, Philly is joining scores of communities across the country this afternoon in a National Day of Action Against Asian Hate launched by the ANSWER Coalition. pic.twitter.com/atftGHokka
— Kenny Cooper (@Kenny_Cooper_Jr) March 27, 2021
“And then I felt angry because obviously this is not just an individual problem, right? Because it goes further than that. It’s a systemic issue of racism, of misogyny, of sexism,” Ngo said.
With that in mind, Ngo figured that the violence in Atlanta would not be the last of it.
Here’s the scene from today’s march: pic.twitter.com/rqJEZivhup
— Kenny Cooper (@Kenny_Cooper_Jr) March 27, 2021
“Ultimately, I reached this conclusion that the people can no longer be reacting to these tragedies, because we can’t just wait for them to happen,” Ngo said.
In Philadelphia on Wednesday, an Asian American worker was assaulted outside a store.
For the organizers of Saturday’s protest, anti-Asian violence, white supremacy, U.S. imperialism, militarism, and capitalism are all tied together.
The crowd of hundreds is now heading up Arch Street. pic.twitter.com/owVqO6KdQE
— Kenny Cooper (@Kenny_Cooper_Jr) March 27, 2021
“We wanted to make it inherently political, because we see the political messages in having such an event. And we hope that we can push our communities to realize the conditions that they live in, and to be able to join us … not just out in the streets, but in organizing our neighborhoods against these violent acts as well,” Ngo said.
Another point of emphasis in the organizing of Saturday’s event was the role of the news media.
“I think we’ve seen the media, sort of the mainstream media, really struggle to understand these attacks,” said Jasper Saah, another volunteer with the Philadelphia Liberation Center and a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
In addition, according to the organizers, the media have played a detrimental part in perpetuating harmful myths about the Asian community. Saah said the way mainstream news outlets report on China-U.S. relations and COVID-19 has created an atmosphere of anti-Asian fear-mongering.
“We’re being continually painted as the silent population that is only now waking up to this because of these hate crimes, and that’s the way that the media continues to perpetuate the model minority myth,” Ngo said.
At the intersection of Eighth and Arch streets, the organizers of the protest reiterated the connection of anti-Asian violence with white supremacy, U.S. imperialism, militarism, and capitalism.
“We are not immune to propaganda,” one speaker said.
Grace Ahn spoke in front of the crowd and shared her experiences as an Asian American because she wanted her daughter to see “community and solidarity.” pic.twitter.com/6vMxriHHkD
— Kenny Cooper (@Kenny_Cooper_Jr) March 27, 2021
Ultimately, the organizers want this day of action to be more than just a gathering of people standing in solidarity. They also want to build long-lasting connections to ensure that vulnerable communities have access to resources.
“Those are always our goals, not just getting a bunch of people out into the park,” Saah said.
