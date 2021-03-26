‘I do not feel safe’: Over 200 rally in Chinatown against anti-Asian violence, harassment
More than 200 people gathered at 10th and Vine streets in Chinatown Thursday evening to honor the eight victims of last week’s shooting in the Atlanta area and to support the city’s own Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
The group is marching to Philadelphia City Hall where they will hold eight minutes of silence, one for each victim.
Six of the women killed by a white man in the Atlanta-area spa shootings were of Asian descent, leaving Philadelphia communities on edge.
Mel Lee, director of the Woori Center, read the names of the victims to the crowd and described having flashbacks of news coverage of the shooting, including clips of a law enforcement officer describing the shooter as having a “bad day.”
“I feel vulnerable and I do not feel safe in this country I call home,” she said.
Law enforcement in Atlanta hesitated to describe the shootings as racially motivated, as did FBI Director Chris Wray, instead citing the gunman’s own claims he did not target the victims for their race, but because he had a “sex addiction.”
Thai
Cambodian
Vietnamese
Korean
Filipino
Chinese
Japanese
Indian
Spells
“American” #Philly4solidarity pic.twitter.com/Fv2vDtWu4y
— Albert Lee (@urphillypal) March 25, 2021
Grace Fan, youth programs coordinator at Asian Americans United, called for an end to “the fetishization of Asian women” at the rally.
“This is part of the monster which reared its ugly head last week when an armed white man decided to shoot up three massage parlors killing eight people total, six of them Asian women, and somehow law enforcement questions whether or not this is a hate crime,” Fan said.
Asians are not silent anymore! #AntiAsianHateCrime is dehumanizing behavior; #WhiteSupremacy is a shame for killing people’s souls! #Philly4Solidarity; #UnitedWeStand;#BLM; #ALM; #AsianLivesMatter; #AsianSpaShooting; #Racism pic.twitter.com/LzAbrCCKwv
— Christie Yang (@SunshineWell5) March 25, 2021
To many in Philadelphia, divorcing race from the murders ignored thousands of hate incidents against people of Asian descent reported across the country.
The group Stop AAPI Hate, which began tracking hate incidents against people of Asian descent across the country in March 2020, fielded 97 reports of hate incidents in Pennsylvania.
Just this week, residents reported some anti-Chinese graffiti on 10th and Vine streets, which was also the site of a vigil held for Atlanta victims last week. Police investigated the vandalism as a potential “bias incident.”
At the rally, speakers described the toll these racist incidents have had on them and their families, including concerns that they should hide aspects of their cultures so as to avoid abuse.
Still, these incidents are widely believed by community leaders to be underreported, and residents point to how law enforcement discussed the killings in Atlanta.
“We are used to the fact that we don’t get a say of whether what we experience is racism or not, even though, deep inside, we know it’s racism, but we always feel scared … What if I say it’s racism and no one believes me?” Esther Hio-Tong Castillo, with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, told WHYY last week.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!