‘I do not feel safe’: Over 200 rally in Chinatown against anti-Asian violence, harassment

More than 200 people gathered at 10th and Vine streets in Chinatown Thursday evening to honor the eight victims of last week’s shooting in the Atlanta area and to support the city’s own Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

The group is marching to Philadelphia City Hall where they will hold eight minutes of silence, one for each victim.

Six of the women killed by a white man in the Atlanta-area spa shootings were of Asian descent, leaving Philadelphia communities on edge.

Mel Lee, director of the Woori Center, read the names of the victims to the crowd and described having flashbacks of news coverage of the shooting, including clips of a law enforcement officer describing the shooter as having a “bad day.”

“I feel vulnerable and I do not feel safe in this country I call home,” she said.