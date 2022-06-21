A fire in Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood has shut down many businesses at a time when things were starting to get better after COVID.

The blaze broke out in the early morning hours on 10th street near Arch in the heart of the community, and just about 100 yards away from a firehouse which meant that water started hitting the building almost immediately.

Marie Yuen, a former police sergeant who still comes to the area, said many of the people either don’t speak English or worry about immigration issues so they don’t want to talk to any officials, but she urged police to warn the business owners that their stores would not be allowed to open.

“Just go in and tell them no customers are coming, you should let them know that this is shut down all day.”

Yuen pointed out a shop owner who immediately left and said, “So these people, all workers, they got so many workers and now they can’t go in. So, they’re losing a lot of money. And these you know [are] mom-and-pop stores, I mean, it’s really hard for them. I’m worried about the building owners.”