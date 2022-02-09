Large water main break floods streets in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 9, 2022

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Emergency crews have responded to a large water main break in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

It started around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at South 56th Street and Springfield Avenue.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Action News is told there are reports of rescues underway and basements being flooded.

A SEPTA bus has been requested to provide shelter to anyone who needs to evacuate their homes due to the floodwaters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate