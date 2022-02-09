Large water main break floods streets in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Emergency crews have responded to a large water main break in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.
It started around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at South 56th Street and Springfield Avenue.
Action News is told there are reports of rescues underway and basements being flooded.
A SEPTA bus has been requested to provide shelter to anyone who needs to evacuate their homes due to the floodwaters.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.