Arts organizations in Philadelphia have entered the conversation surrounding Black Lives Matter protests with a formal, open letter decrying systemic racism.

In the letter sent to Philadelphia City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday, signed by over 700 artists and arts administrators as of Thursday morning, demands that they acknowledge the “intentional deprivation of shared resources” to Black residents, residents of color and low-income residents; that they defund the police department and redistribute the money to human services; and that all Philadelphia arts organizations sever known ties with the police.

“In early May, we objected to your proposed city budget for the fiscal 2021 year, which reserved an irrational, continued investment in the police, under the auspices of ‘safety,’” reads the letter.

It also says many in the arts community had “delicately” asked the mayor redistribute a portion of the $649 million line item for police to human services that are slated to be cut or eliminated from the city budget, including the city’s Office of Arts Culture and the Creative Economy and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.

“The reason we had asked politely for change, and why I suspect the mayor’s office repeatedly declines any motion to disinvest from the police, was not out of respect for police work, but out of fear of the police force,” the letter continues. “The tide has turned and we are no longer afraid.”