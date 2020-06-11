More than 700 Philly artists, art administrators call for defunding the police department
Arts organizations in Philadelphia have entered the conversation surrounding Black Lives Matter protests with a formal, open letter decrying systemic racism.
In the letter sent to Philadelphia City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday, signed by over 700 artists and arts administrators as of Thursday morning, demands that they acknowledge the “intentional deprivation of shared resources” to Black residents, residents of color and low-income residents; that they defund the police department and redistribute the money to human services; and that all Philadelphia arts organizations sever known ties with the police.
“In early May, we objected to your proposed city budget for the fiscal 2021 year, which reserved an irrational, continued investment in the police, under the auspices of ‘safety,’” reads the letter.
It also says many in the arts community had “delicately” asked the mayor redistribute a portion of the $649 million line item for police to human services that are slated to be cut or eliminated from the city budget, including the city’s Office of Arts Culture and the Creative Economy and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.
“The reason we had asked politely for change, and why I suspect the mayor’s office repeatedly declines any motion to disinvest from the police, was not out of respect for police work, but out of fear of the police force,” the letter continues. “The tide has turned and we are no longer afraid.”
Kenney announced on Tuesday that he would drop his proposal to add $19 million to the force’s budget, after a veto-proof majority of City Council said in a letter Monday it could not accept spending more money on police.
The letter from arts and culture leaders acknowledges City Council’s opposition to the police budget increases in an addendum, noting that the signers are “steadfast in our belief that Philadelphia must further defund the Philadelphia Police Department.”
The letter ends with a long list of signatures, starting with Anne Ishii, executive director of the Asian Arts Initiative, and Maori Holmes, artistic director and CEO of the Blackstar Film Festival.
Also among the signatories are Jane Golden, CEO of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Brooke Davis Anderson, director of the PAFA museum, the board chair of the Painted Bride John Barber, and people associated with the Barnes Foundation, the Fleischer Art Memorial, the Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia Contemporary, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and many others.
Next Tuesday, June 16, a separate group under the name Artist Coalition for a Just Philadelphia will stage an action on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, then proceed to City Hall to ask to defund the police and save the Philadelphia Cultural Fund. The demonstration will include music, dance and visual art.
