The Wilma Theatre has opened the first in-person theater production on Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts. “Minor Character” is a farcical take on Chekov’s “Uncle Vanya,” a mash-up of the many translations made from the original Russian, including one automated script spit out by Google Translate.

The comedy features actors playing multiple roles, often trading roles mid-act, talking over each other in ways that sometimes resemble pure babble. Managing director Leigh Goldenberg said this is the perfect vehicle to return to live theater after more than 18 months separated.

“This is a group of people all figuring out together how to make a play again, and how to share space again,” she said. “It definitely has that let’s-figure-out-how-to-make-a-play feel, but with the high production quality and technical elements that the Wilma is known for.”

Other theaters will soon be following suit. On Oct. 30, InterAct will begin its run of “The Chinese Lady,” a 2019 play by Lloyd Suh about the first Chinese woman to immigrate to the U.S. in 1834.

While the play was written well before COVID-19 was a global pandemic, artistic director Seth Rozin said it addresses historic anti-Asian prejudices in the U.S. that have become more prominent over the last 18 months.

“Like everyone, I spent months inside thinking about how we got to this point and where we could go from here,” said InterAct Rozin in a statement. “‘The Chinese Lady’ embodies that introspection, deftly unspooling the roots of anti-Asian hate from the 19th century to today — while being laugh-out-loud funny and quintessentially theatrical.”

Later in November, 1812 Productions will begin performances of an original comedy, “Two Outta Three,” a play created and performed by artistic director Jennifer Childs and her husband, actor Scott Greer.

During the pandemic, their only child left home for college. In this poignant comedy, the couple imagines themselves as a vaudeville trio, now reduced to a duet.

“Even though we’re not addressing the pandemic in this piece, this is very much a piece that came out of the pandemic, being cooped up with somebody that you are close to,” said Childs. “What do you do when it’s just the two of you now? It’s like a two-man band, being stuck together on stage and looking for our next way to entertain.”

During the pandemic shutdown, Childs has tried to stay in touch with the audience she has been developing since founding the company in 2006. In addition to providing original online entertainment — a weekly comedy livestream video from Childs and Greer’s home called “I Put On Pants For This” — 1812 Productions conducted an audience survey in September to get a sense of how comfortable people are coming back to live theater.

“They reflected the ambiguity and uncertainty that everybody is feeling right now,” said Childs. “There were some people that are gung ho and, like, ‘Please open the doors now. I am there. No matter what you’re doing, I’m in the front row.’ And then there’s a healthy amount of people who are: ‘I am not ready yet,’ or, ‘It really depends on science,’ or, ‘I don’t know that I’ll ever be ready to go back to the theater.’”