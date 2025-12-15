What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware’s Caesar Rodney rode into American history in 1776, when he raced from Dover to Philadelphia to cast a decisive vote for independence.

A bronze statue depicting Rodney on a horse stood in downtown Wilmington for more than 100 years before it was taken down in 2020 amid nationwide protests that largely targeted monuments to Confederate leaders and those who held people in slavery. Rodney is said to have owned up to 200 enslaved people.

While Rodney’s statue has been out of sight for the past five years, the homage to the Founding Father could get new life next year, exhibited in Washington D.C. as part of America’s 250th anniversary. Wilmington Mayor John Carney’s office said the National Endowment for the Humanities has contacted them about the statue. The America250 committee did not respond to a request for comment.

City leaders said five years ago the Rodney statue was put in storage to make way for a larger community conversation. But that never happened, leaving Delawareans split over his legacy.

Wilmington City Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo said that community conversation never happened because nobody wanted to address the elephant in the room.

“They knew that conversation was going to bring about a lot of truth and the truth was trying to be swept under the rug,” he said. “So why have a conversation around it when you know it’s not going to be the end result that you’re looking for?”

A potential new home for the Rodney statue

Supporters of honoring Rodney cite his famous ride to Philadelphia to vote for independence. He was also a lawyer, politician and military leader.

State Sen. Eric Buckson, R-Dover, has pushed since 2022 for the statue to be displayed again since it was taken down. He has proposed moving it to a spot in Kent County and sponsored a resolution to move the statue to near Legislative Hall in Dover or to the nearby Dickinson Plantation. That resolution did not get a vote this year in the General Assembly.

He said he reached out to President Donald Trump’s administration to see if the statue could go up in The Green, which is part of the First State National Historical Park in Dover. That’s when federal officials got interested.

“My goal was to make sure that the statue was out in time to be celebrated with the 250th in Delaware,” Buckson said. “That triggered the attention of the federal 250 who got wind of this statue and its prominence to the country, not just Delaware.”