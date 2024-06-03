From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Juneteenth flag now flies outside City Hall following a flag-raising ceremony Monday morning that doubled as a history lesson on slavery in the United States.

President and CEO of the National Comprehensive Center for Fathers, Kofi Asante, spoke about the significance of June 19, 1865 — the day a community of enslaved people in Texas learned they’d been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Many of our ancestors have made so many sacrifices, those sacrifices should not be gone unnoticed,” Asante said.