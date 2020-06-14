A group of Philadelphia activists, artists, speakers and instructors have come together to help the Black community heal amid ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

Starting Sunday, June 14, Spirits Up! will offer a safe space for those on the frontlines of recent protests advocating for Black lives, as well as those who have suffered repeated racial trauma.

Organizers say their goal is to support the continued work toward collective Black liberation through yoga and meditation.

Billed as a call for radical change and healing, the series will take place at key historical locations like the Municipal Services Building — where the controversial statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo once stood — Washington Square, Rittenhouse Square, Logan Circle and Vernon Park in Germantown.

The weeklong series of peaceful demonstrations will wrap up Friday, June 19. Spirits Up! will celebrate Black freedom to mark the Juneteenth holiday at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia

The project is spearheaded by artist and activist Sudan Green. Among the artists, speakers and instructors slated to appear are Marc Lamont Hill, Khalief Khadafi, Shesheena Bray and Adrienne Dolberry.

Tayyib Smith and Meegan Denenberg of Little Giant, Next Steps Together, Philadelphia City Council and jean-jacques gabriel are supporting the effort.



“We know this fight will be long,” organizers said in a statement. “We are here to share, what we believe, are invaluable resources so that we can continue to help sustain black lives and each other.”

Organizers will be providing 250 yoga mats for attendees to practice on and to take home. Participants are asked to wear face masks and follow social distancing precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.