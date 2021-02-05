Pennsylvania lawmakers advance $912M pandemic relief bill

Pennsylvania lawmakers on Friday began taking the final steps to approve legislation carrying over $900 million to aid hospitality-related businesses hit hard by the coronavirus, private schools and people struggling to pay rent or utility bills.

The bill passed the House unanimously Friday and headed back to the Senate for one final vote, although senators last week approved a similar version unanimously.

Most of the $912 million in the bill is federal aid approved by Congress in December.

Some of it, $145 million, is cash from a state worker’s compensation fund that Wolf has asked lawmakers to send to businesses hit hard by the pandemic.