See the 6 keys to reopening Pennsylvania under Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan
This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced the broad outline of his plan for reopening Pennsylvania as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus.
Wolf has shuttered all but “life-sustaining” businesses and ordered residents in all 67 counties to stay at home. That order expires April 30.
Information released Friday includes six “standards” for reopening. See them below.
- Our approach will be data-driven and reliant upon quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based, regional approach to reopenings in Pennsylvania.
- We will put forth guidance and recommendations for employers, individuals, and health care facilities and providers for assured accountability as we reopen.
- Reopening necessitates that adequate personal protective equipment and diagnostic testing are available.
- Reopening requires a monitoring and surveillance program that allows the commonwealth to deploy swift actions for containment or mitigation.
- Protections for vulnerable populations must remain steadfast throughout the reopening process, such as limitations on visitors to congregate care facilities and prisons.
- Limitations on large gatherings unrelated to occupations should remain in place for the duration of the reopening process.
