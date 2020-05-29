Is now the time to go for an annual physical exam or health screening?

“We know COVID-19 did not cure cancer, COVID-19 did not cure heart disease, so that means that there are a lot of people who have been afraid to get routine health care either for existing conditions or for … as-yet-undiagnosed conditions,” he said. “It’s critical for people to get their annual physical exam, to get gynecologic checkups, to get mammograms, and colonoscopies, and particularly flu shots during cold and flu season.”

“We have seen what a world without vaccines looks like,” he said. “It looks like this pandemic that we’re experiencing, and it would be even more devastating if we saw a recurrence of vaccine-preventable illnesses because people are avoiding health care out of fear.”

Some of that has already happened. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week showed a drop in vaccinations among children age 2 or younger in Michigan during the pandemic compared to similar periods in the past few years.

“The observed declines in vaccination coverage might leave young children and communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles,” the authors wrote. “If measles vaccination coverage of 90%–95% (the level needed to establish herd immunity) is not achieved, measles outbreaks can occur.”

At the same time, it can be difficult to talk to patients about coming back for routine appointments. In an editorial in JAMA: Internal Medicine, a medical journal, David Asch, a professor of medicine and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote that “the biggest challenge in helping patients feel safe is doing so in a way that is not itself scary.”

“Hospitals should pay attention to how they may be perceived to ensure that they do not inadvertently scare away the patients who need them,” Asch wrote.

Fishman at Penn Medicine agreed. He said he now frequently tells patients who ask that going to the grocery store is riskier than a routine visit to a doctor’s office.

“People are anxious when they’re visiting physicians or other health care providers; the anxiety is going to be ever more increased by the changes that COVID-19 are mandating now,” he said. “I always try to think about how a patient would feel, how my mother would feel if they saw someone walking in the room with a mask and a face shield on, because that’s not what you normally experience.”

Fishman has, indeed, talked to his mother, who has a chronic illness, about whether she should go to her routine follow-up visits after being hospitalized at the beginning of the pandemic. He said she goes to those appointments, but he does the grocery shopping for her.

There are some procedures that might be done virtually or just postponed. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem and senior vice president of medical and academic affairs, said physical therapists at St. Luke’s have been seeing a lot more patients virtually.

The American Physical Therapy Association put out general guidelines for their members this month, suggesting virtual visits for patients at risk of getting severely ill from a COVID-19 infection, who are concerned about an inpatient visit, or if the alternative to a virtual visit is no care at all.