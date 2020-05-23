Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Many scientists say COVID-19 could return with a second wave of infections, which means hospitals have a few months to learn from the first outbreak to prepare for a second one.

The first wave of COVID-19 infections in March seemed to catch hospitals unprepared. Medical staff had to reuse and save protective masks. Hospitals worried about a shortage of ventilators, and drugs. Thousands of health care workers got sick.

But hospitals have disaster plans. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid require that hospitals that are part of their programs have plans for disasters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American College of Emergency Physicians have guidelines for how hospitals can prepare for disasters.

So what happened with this pandemic, and how can hospitals prepare for a second wave of COVID cases, or other pandemics?

One issue is that emergency planners decide what to plan for by looking at what is likely to happen, which could mean less time and money on catastrophic but rare events, said Rick Murray, director of the EMS disaster preparedness department at the American College of Emergency Physicians, who has been doing disaster planning for more than 40 years.

“Could a 747 crash into our hospital? Well that could happen but it’s not very likely,” he said. “You think, ‘OK we’re in a tornado-prone area, so that’s going to be a high emphasis for disaster training, or we’re in an earthquake zone, or we’re coastal’ … for the most part you want to train and spend … your resources on what is more likely to happen, than the what ifs.”

He said that a pandemic on this scale was a what-if for many hospitals, and even for the CDC. Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said that meant the people who warned this could happen early on were not taken seriously before the wave of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in March.

“While the emergency managers and some of the physicians who take a lot of interest in disaster preparedness were quite alarmed about what was being seen coming out of China and Italy, they were reporting to us that they could not get traction with their hospital leadership,” Toner said. “For the most part hospitals have never taken seriously the possibility that they would need to prepare on something the scale of a 1918 [flu] pandemic. Even the CDC has always thought that that was an extremely unlikely scenario.”