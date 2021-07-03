Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, clinicians and health systems have observed noticable differences in COVID-19 outcomes by race. According to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Black, Hispanic, and Asian American communities are more likely to contract the coronavirus, to be hospitalized because of the virus, and to have an increased risk of death from the virus when compared to their white counterparts.

David Asch, executive director of Penn Medicine’s Center for Health Care Innovation, says he and his colleagues had conducted studies showing how the kind of hospital a person was admitted to could determine how likely the person was to recover from the virus.

“And we wondered whether that same phenomenon might help explain why there were racial differences in mortality,” Asch said.

In other words, was it possible that Black patients did worse than white patients because they were admitted to hospitals that provided worse care for all?

Recently, that’s what Asch and a team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and OptumLabs found. They examined hospital-level differences by looking at 10 months of de-identified hospitalization data from more than 44,000 Medicare patients from 1,188 hospitals across 41 states and the District of Columbia. After observing inpatient mortality rates in the 30 days after admission for each racial group and including those discharged to hospice care, the study showed that the overall mortality for white patients was approximately 12.9% and 13.5% for Black patients.