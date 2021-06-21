Nonprofit, for-profit hospitals were not more or less segregated

Where you locate a hospital, which services you offer, and which policies you have in place for financial assistance end up defining what kind of patient seeks out care from your health system. And that gets into the nitty-gritty of which kinds of funding models different categories of hospitals are aligned with.

Consider for-profit and nonprofit hospitals, for instance. For-profit hospitals are owned either by investors or the shareholders of a publicly-traded company. They pay taxes and generate revenue from the delivery of health care.

But the overwhelming majority of U.S. hospitals are nonprofits. These hospitals are recognized by the federal government as charities, which means they are exempt from paying taxes and must provide certain benefits to the communities they serve. Temple University Hospital, for instance, is a nonprofit hospital, and its annual profit margin is typically 2% to 3%.

“And when we do hit that 2 to 3%,” said Reed, “that gets reinvested back into our facilities, back into our people, back into the services we provide in the following year. And so everything that we make as a positive income for this coming year becomes a growth opportunity for the next year and the ability to provide more.”

These days, experts say, for-profit hospitals operate in a manner that’s almost indistinguishable from nonprofit hospitals. Both nonprofit and for-profit hospitals get their revenue from payers, which are typically health insurance companies.

Still, some of the most elite hospitals with the biggest bank accounts and buying power are nonprofits. And according to the Lown Hospital Index, nonprofit hospitals were not more or less racially inclusive than for-profit hospitals. In other words, the equity of care being offered had little to do with a hospital’s tax status and more to do with a given hospital’s size, scope, and complexity of care.

Safety-net hospitals were more racially inclusive

The Lown Institute’s Saini said the data pointed to an important exception: safety-net hospitals, which he called the poor cousins of nonprofit hospitals. These are hospitals that overwhelmingly serve low-income patients, patients on Medicaid, patients with no insurance at all — very much like Temple University Hospital. Saini said that, on average, these hospitals tended to be more racially inclusive, according to the analysis of hospital systems across the U.S.

“And the way this is illustrated most is because the non-safety net hospitals that might be nearby often serve the same geographic area and yet have very different and often opposite inclusivity,” said Saini.

Typically, he said, safety-net hospitals have to be more efficient about costs because they don’t have large reserves or lots of wealthy donors to fall back on. They have smaller profit margins, which means running a safety-net hospital requires a lot of financial discipline.

Take joint prostheses for example. There are about five different manufacturers of artificial knees. In the past, it was common for clinicians to choose which brands they wanted to use based on personal preference. But in reality, all the prostheses have been vetted by the Food and Drug Administration. More than two years ago, some Temple University Hospital administrators asked their orthopedic surgeons to choose two of the five brands to use consistently across all orthopedic services. Through a partnership called a group-purchasing organization, they were able to request that the companies of choice give them a cheaper price for the prostheses in return for exclusively doing business with those two companies.

“It helped control cost,” said Reed. “At the same time, we’re able to get a better handle on the quality of care that we deliver because we know everything there is to know about that particular prosthesis.”

Because the hospital was working with only two manufacturers, as surgeons and hospital staff tracked the progress of patients, Reed said, they became experts on those specific prostheses.

“And in this period of time [more than 1,000 days] where we’ve reduced that number of different prostheses available down to those chosen two, we’ve also not had a single joint infection,” said Reed.