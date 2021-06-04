When she first joined the team at Jefferson Hospital, Mitchell said, Black patients represented only about 9% of colorectal cancer patients in clinical trials. So she contacted doctors at the hospital and asked them what they needed to screen for these kinds of cancers earlier. Then they created a series of informational videos on colon cancer that would play in various physicians’ offices with updated information on forthcoming clinical trials.

“When I would see a patient [at my clinical trial], they would tell me, ‘I saw that video, and that lady in that video was my minister’s wife,’” said Mitchell. “Or, `I saw Dr. X, and Dr. X delivered my two children.’ So in other words, giving the patients something that they see and recognize and trust.”

Over the course of many years, Mitchell said, she also noticed that her clinical trial participants were having a hard time navigating transportation to the trials. Parking in Philadelphia can be expensive, so now she offers her patients parking vouchers to make up for those costs.

“Some patients have to take care of family, children, or the elderly, and they’re not able to come during the usual day and have to wait for other family members to help,” said Mitchell. “So we’ve started keeping our center open every day of the week … until 9 o’clock.”

And there are some trials that require frequent CT and MRI scans, and the insurance copay can be tremendous. So Mitchell and her team work with pharmaceutical companies to help cover the cost when insurance does not.

The goal of Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation’s Diversity in Clinical Trials Program is to scale those kinds of community-informed interventions, with the hope that it will enhance the development of therapeutics for all groups.

“So,” Winn said, “we’re starting this big, bold program in which we’re going to retrain our clinical trialists so that not only do they know how to design the best trials, but we’re going to be working with an amazing team of national leaders to [develop] these new trainees with a network of people who can show them how to connect with community, how to listen with communities, how to understand the resources in the communities so that we might be able to bring more attention to the importance of clinical trials to all of our at-risk communities.”

Catherine Grimes, senior director of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, said that for clinical medicine to achieve health equity, health systems need to train a new clinical workforce that will foster greater community involvement in the design and implementation of clinical trials.

“And researchers must better understand how communities are organized and function, how community involvement can benefit research, and how to effectively engage communities in meaningful roles,” said Grimes.

In addition, she said, it’s not just that diverse patients are not reflected in clinical trials proportionally, but that diverse clinical researchers and investigators are also lacking. Physicians of color are participating in clinical trials at far smaller percentages than their white colleagues. And Grimes said they’re also competing far less successfully for National Institutes of Health grants to do this research.

“They haven’t been provided the training,” said Grimes. “They have not had the mentors or been provided mentors, they haven’t had the networks to tap into the resources … and they don’t have the protected time to be out of the clinic where they’re not needing to build their services constantly in order to engage in clinical research.”

The foundation’s Clinical Trials Career Development Program aims to address those barriers. All 250 investigators will be paired with and work under seasoned mentors for two years, in addition to receiving clinical trial methods training and community engagement training from experts in the field. The goal is to create the infrastructure for a pipeline of diverse investigators who will receive support in building new trial sites in communities with high disease burden.

“Our goal is to really transform the clinical research landscape,” Grimes said, “bringing that community voice and perspective into the entire life cycle of therapeutic development, from trial design, to engage and inform communities, to therapeutic efficacy and adoption, and one that will ultimately result in a significant increase in the number of diverse and underserved individuals who take part in clinical trials.”