‘The advice isn’t tailored to the reality of their lives’

It all starts with outreach. Alam said her initiative recruits high-risk patients from hospitals, doctor referrals, and by word of mouth. Then she’ll contact patients by phone and ask if they want to take part in the program. If they do, she meets with them one-on-one and asks them to set their own short-term health goals.

“I’ll ask them, ‘What do you want to do for losing weight?’” Alam said. “And then they will say, ‘I want to control my food’ or ‘I want to exercise.’ So they set up the time to do that, and then after two, three weeks, we check if it’s working.”

Philadelphia-based Tawandaa Austin is with the Penn Center for Community Health Workers. She said you can’t set health goals for other people.

“You have to allow them to do it, or you’ll have these expectations that aren’t real and that could possibly turn the patient completely off,” Austin said. “So [community health workers] roll with the patient and learn how to be supportive.”

When she’s working with a patient who wants to lose weight, Austin said, there may be other barriers in their way. Perhaps they don’t have the right sneakers, or transportation to the gym is a major hassle. So she meets them where they are and helps them get what they need to succeed.

Alam added that it’s common for doctors and clinicians to tell patients suffering from diabetes and other health problems to eat healthier, without clear or specific suggestions for what healthy eating looks like. She works collectively with patients to teach them about serving sizes and healthy ingredients to incorporate into their food.

Language barriers also are a particular issue for the many immigrant patients who struggle to understand the medical jargon clinicians use to communicate health risks.

For instance, A1C is a blood test for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. It measures your average blood glucose, or blood sugar, level over the past three months. Doctors may use the A1C alone or in combination with other diabetes tests to make a diagnosis. Alam said doctors often tell her patients to lower their A1C levels.

“I think 100% of [my clients] don’t know what A1C means, so we teach them,” Alam said.

Nadia Islam is a professor at NYU’s School of Medicine who oversees Alam’s community health worker program. According to her, instead of thinking about ways in which the health care system is hard to access for a large segment of the population, it’s more common to hear from doctors that patients just don’t want to listen and take advice.

But community health workers are able to bring their understanding of the patients’ lived experiences to the work they do. Many of Alam’s clients work very sedentary jobs.

“If you think about taxi drivers who work 12-hour shifts,” Islam said, “they need to think about where they can park their cars to be able to take breaks. So they’re often eating on the job with very little opportunities for physical activity.”

“So it’s not so much that patients aren’t listening, but that the advice that they’re given isn’t tailored to the reality of their lives.”

Community health workers lead nutritious-cooking tutorials and disease-specific education classes with their clients, giving them the tools and opportunities to practice lifestyle changes on their own terms. They accompany them to doctors’ appointments, where they can break down medical terms, and check in with patients in real-time to ask them if they understand what the doctor communicated.

In addition, community health workers like Alam and Austin implement culturally relevant physical fitness opportunities, like yoga classes or gender-segregated classes. And they have also done a lot of work with local businesses to promote positive health contexts.

“Being almost predominantly an immigrant population, the Bangladeshi community has a strong network of sort of immigrant-owned small businesses, including ethnic grocery stores and restaurants,” Islam said. “And so a lot of our community health workers do things like working with grocery stores to do product placements of healthy items, like culturally appropriate healthy items like brown rice or like fruit and vegetable displays.”

But Austin said her clients also see her as a source of reprieve and community. It’s not all about meeting immediate health needs, but rather about creating a culture with clients that makes them feel cared for. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s been all the more important, as many of the people she works with are battling social isolation and have lost many loved ones to the virus.

“I have some patients who just like to talk to me, so they might call me, and it can be anything from if we want to FaceTime or do like chair yoga together,” Austin said. “Just kind of still trying to be normal [during] this un-normalness that we have going on.”

Health inequity as a psychological distortion

Kangovi uses her community health worker research to push clinicians to understand health inequity as a kind of psychological distortion of privileged people. She said doctors want to help, but they often don’t share the same life experience as their patients, which leads to things like savior thinking and group narcissism.

Kangovi noted that there’s a neuroscience experiment that tracks what people are looking at when they walk through a neighborhood. She said the study found that wealthier people do not even see people they perceive to be of a lower socioeconomic status than themselves.

“And those psychological distortions like racism or greed make their way into public policy, which affects the distribution of wealth and power across society,” Kangovi said. “This affects people’s living conditions, which of course influences their behaviors, and that is a major determinant of health.”

The community health worker model acknowledges that health care infrastructures are also a part of this system of privilege, and that doctors sometimes even perpetuate and benefit from these systems. Kangovi said doctors and clinicians have a limited biomedical view of the kinds of skills it takes to address health inequity. There’s an overemphasis on clinical training and educational qualifications, but community health workers have a unique skill set, bolstered by shared lived experience and deep community roots, and are defined by what Kangovi described as “compulsive levels of altruism.”

Alam recalled a former Bangladeshi immigrant client who kept missing her checkup appointments at her hospital. The client was diabetic and in need of urgent care, but the doctor had no idea why she was not showing up. After many attempts to reach her by phone, Alam visited her home. She quickly discovered that her client didn’t know how to use public transportation on her own or travel without the aid of her husband or son, who were working for most of the day.

“She didn’t know how to read [in English], so I showed her the building color and the shopping center and the sign there in the subway station, so she could recognize it when she came off [her subway stop for the hospital],” Alam said.

Alam said she remembers trying to navigate New York herself during her early days in this country and the challenges of trying to access city services and health care with little to no English. Weeks after showing her client how to use public transportation, she had trouble reaching her by phone again. Then out of the blue, the client called her back to say she’d been busy for the past week traveling throughout the city by bus, doing grocery shopping, and visiting family in other parts of New York.

“Her lifestyle was changing,” Alam said. “She learned how to go outside and meet the doctor, she was so excited.”

‘We do experience what the patient is experiencing’

Community health workers like Alam break down barriers for all kinds of patients, barriers to care doctors don’t have time to address from their practices. And this special workforce actually leads anti-racism and social justice interventions for clinicians and policymakers who lack the lived experience of discrimination and disadvantage.

At Philadelphia’s Penn Center for Community Health Workers, CHWs lead a rotation for clinicians and health system executives, who shadow them for several days in the communities they serve.

Community health worker Tawandaa Austin said she has many patients who live in areas of Philadelphia where public transportation is close to nonexistent and they struggle with physical mobility.

“So I would take those doctors and nurse practitioners to those places, and we do walk, we do experience what the patient is experiencing,” Austin said. “Or if [the patient is] in a high-rise project complex, we do have to walk up or down those steps [to] let [doctors] know what it’s really like. So we kind of bring everything to the light.”

Kangovi said clinicians tend to hire one another and hold onto power, which just reproduces the same clinical models that continue to contribute to the widening of health disparity. But when doctors transfer that power to people like Austin who are more skilled at addressing the root causes of poor health, there’s a real impact on health outcomes for many high-risk patients.

Whether you’re dealing with a patient who suffers from addiction or heart disease, Kangovi said the approach of getting to know who patients are and what they want and need actually seems to move the needle on long-standing health disparities.

Results from three randomized trials Kangovi led with her team at Penn showed that community health worker interventions reduced the frequency of hospitalizations and length of stay in hospitals for high-risk people like Alam’s diabetic client.

“Typically what you see is that there’s a very intensive social behavioral intervention that moves the needle,” Kangovi said. “But as soon as it ends, there’s a voltage drop, and things go back to the way they were.”

So the effect of a community health worker intervention, at least on hospitalizations, actually persists long after the community health worker says goodbye.

Kangovi said researchers are not quite sure why yet, but Alam has a theory. She said she wakes up to calls from clients and ends the day with these calls as well. Typically, she has various one-on-one sessions with a client over a six-month period, and then she moves on to new cases. When asked about what happens to those people after the intervention period ends, she had this to say:

“You use the word ‘end’ but… there is nothing like that because [clients continue] calling me,” Alam said. “Maybe I can say my program is finished, but nothing for them is finished because this is where I’m from, I’m from the community.”

Strong attachments, personal investments, and deep trust emerge between community health workers like Alam and Austin and their clients. These are not relationships they can just walk away from, and they don’t. They continue to be resources and listening ears for those they served for months and years to come.

“So we have a slogan: Do it now,” Austin said. “People want to have their needs met right then. So the thing I want to do is make people feel like they’re heard. How are you feeling? I hear you. Let’s do it together, let’s do it now.”