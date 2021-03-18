New Pa. initiative seeks to identify and reduce causes of health disparities

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Pennsylvania officials announced Wednesday a new initiative that aims to pinpoint social determinants of health, such as systematic racism, by geographic region.

The goal, they say, is to find solutions to disparities and increase access to quality health care.

“We’ve also seen that the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen on the same pre-existing disparities that predated the pandemic. Communities of color have higher rates of COVID-19 illness and death. But even before this, their inequities in the rates of chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.

“The pandemic has lowered the life expectancy of Black Americans by three years, compared to a one-year decrease in life expectancy in the general public.”

She said these life expectancy differences can be traced back to policies that perpetuated systemic racism, such as redlining — which segregated neighborhoods by race, denied Black singles and families mortgages, and left them with lower property values, limited access to capital, employment opportunities, healthy food, and transportation.

The effects of historic institutional racism still exist today. Miller said newborns in certain neighborhoods of North Philadelphia have an average life expectancy of 64 — when just a couple miles to the south, newborns are expected to live to 87.

In Luzerne County, life expectancy is 73, but just minutes away, life expectancy is 85. While in Erie, life expectancy is 60, when just minutes away life expectancy is 80, Miller said.