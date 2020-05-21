Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

At first glance, it looks like COVID-19 was out of control at Abramson Senior Care Center in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

New facility-specific data released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows the center appearing to have more COVID-19 infections than it has beds: 40 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic at the 35-bed facility.

But members of the staff there say they followed every guidance to a T. They tested every resident early on, which many nursing homes have yet to do, set aside a COVID-only floor, and considered themselves a model for best practices at containing the virus in nursing homes. In fact, they were doing such a good job, the state approved the facility’s waiver application to take positive COVID-19 patients as they were discharged from Lankenau Medical Center — which with the center shares a campus — but who are still in need of more care, and in some cases, hospice care.

According to Abramson’s CEO, Carol Irvine, all 40 COVID-19 cases were referred through the hospital, and not a single case occurred among residents who had lived there previously. In other words, there were zero incidences of community spread.

Data released by the state also reports that nearly half the facility’s capacity had passed away, with 16 deaths. Irvine said that’s just flat-out wrong.

“We don’t even know where they got this information,” she said. According to Irvine, only three Abramson residents have died.

After weeks of mounting public pressure, the state Health Department released on Tuesday nursing home case counts and death tallies in the name of transparency. But inconsistent recordkeeping and mismatched data sources created an inaccurate picture that many at nursing facilities said misrepresents the situation on the ground.

At Legacy Gardens, another small nursing facility in Bristol, Bucks County, RN Betsy Schmidt said six COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded since the pandemic began, one less than the state reported. Schmidt said the seventh death had nothing to do with COVID-19 — her team had even tested the deceased, and the results were negative.

One nursing home with a seemingly high death-to-bed ratio on the state’s list is Bellingham Park Lane, a 64-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, Chester County, where 15 patients died. But Teresa Long, the facility’s executive director, said those deaths actually occurred among residents of the entire Bellingham campus, which includes independent living facilities and personal care. All told, out of the nearly 250 residents at Bellingham, 17 people died of COVID-19, and in fact none of them were residents of the skilled nursing facility on the state’s list.