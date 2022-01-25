Pa. sends first ‘strike team’ to relieve health care workers in Bucks County

Tania Fornelos, the vice president of nursing at GHR Healthcare, said strike team members are coming from New Jersey, Delaware, and as far away as Texas.

Hospitals throughout the state can request strike teams on a rolling basis, and the health department plans to deploy teams within 48 hours of approving the request. Her team will evaluate requests twice per week. The teams are free to hospitals, and the services will be reimbursed by FEMA.

“It’s hard to judge exactly how many strike teams we will be able to deploy at once, since each strike team is customized based on what resources the hospital needs,” Klinepeter said. One facility may need 10 nurses and two respiratory therapists, while another might need a physician, so “it’s not just a matter of the sheer number but getting the right types of providers in place.”

Since informing hospitals about the short-term strike teams last week, the health department has received three requests for support, Klinepeter said.

Douglas Hughes, the interim president and CEO of Grand View Health, said over the summer, his team hoped they’d reached the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“The week of July 12, for the first time in over a year, we had zero COVID inpatient hospital patients,” he said.

Instead, they have rallied once again to care for patients during the latest surge.

“They held the hands of patients too sick to have a loved one at their side, comforted families throughout some of their darkest days,” said Hughes. “They weathered the storm throughout staff shortages, supply chain issues, and the sheer physical and emotional exhaustion that comes with doing battle every day.”