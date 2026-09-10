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Philadelphia is on track to permit construction of significantly more multifamily units this year than in 2025.

Last year, developers obtained building permits for multifamily properties comprising 2,179 units, according to data from Drexel University. That total is projected to reach 3,588 by the end of 2026. The multifamily category covers apartment buildings but also duplexes and triplexes.

“The multifamily development pipeline definitely appears to be reawakening. And that’s a very positive sign, because it indicates increased bullishness on the expectations of our homebuilders and our developers,” said Kevin Gillen, an economist with Drexel’s Henderson Real Estate Institute.

While a building permit doesn’t guarantee a particular project will be built, a developer must obtain one before starting construction. That means many of these units are expected to come online in the next two or three years, particularly in and around Center City.

Gillen said the uptick in permitting is largely connected to the city’s tight housing market and how unaffordable it continues to be for so many, mostly as a result of overvalued sale prices and high mortgage rates.

“Starter homes are increasingly out of range for first-time homebuyers. They’re renting longer,” Gillen said. “So that segment of the market is responding to the affordability issue by providing more affordable rentals as opposed to what would typically be for-sale single-family houses.”