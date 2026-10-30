Election 2026: What Philly voters should know about the city’s 2 ballot questions
Voters will decide whether to expand contracting preferences for small and local businesses and make the city's arts office permanent.
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On Nov. 3, Philadelphia voters will decide whether to allow the city to favor small and local businesses when awarding contracts and whether to make the city’s arts and culture office permanent.
If passed, the 2026 midterm ballot measures will amend Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter, which acts as the city’s constitution. The charter lays out the structure of city government. Proposed amendments must be approved by City Council and signed by the mayor before going to voters for final approval.
Pa. election 2026: What to know
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- 📬 Voting by mail: Here’s what to know about filling out and returning your ballot, plus how to fix a defective mail ballot.
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Ballot question 1: Giving small and local businesses an edge in city contracts
Official ballot language
Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the City’s contracting procedures to allow for bid preferences and set-asides for small businesses; modify the threshold and standards for contracts that can be set aside for small and local businesses; and grant the Procurement Department and the City Solicitor discretion on bond requirements for certain construction projects?
What it means
This measure would allow the city to prioritize business contracts with small, Philadelphia-based businesses.
Important to know
If passed, the law would not guarantee small and local businesses are granted contracts, but the size and location of the business would be considered during the decision-making process.
Last year, after a legal challenge to Philadelphia’s contracting processes for minority-and women-owned businesses, Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order shifting the city’s approach toward prioritizing small, local businesses.
The bill was introduced by Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson.
What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote means
Voting “yes” means authorizing the city to give small and local businesses preferential treatment when awarding city contracts, including awarding certain contracts to businesses that aren’t the lowest bidder.
Voting “no” means keeping existing contracting rules in place without expanding preferences for small and local businesses or changing bonding requirements for certain construction projects.
Ballot question 2: Making Philadelphia’s arts and culture office permanent
Official ballot language
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish and define the functions of Creative Philadelphia, an office headed by the Chief Cultural Officer to promote the City’s arts, culture, and creative economy sector?
What it means
Creative Philadelphia is the city’s arts and culture office. It increases access to the arts and promotes creative and economic opportunities throughout the city. This ballot measure would make Creative Philadelphia a permanent part of city government. All future mayors would be required to appoint a Chief Cultural Officer to head this office.
Important to know
Creative Philadelphia already exists in the city’s government. But this office only exists through an executive order.
The bill was introduced by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.
What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote means
Voting “yes” means every mayor will be required to have an office of arts and culture and a Chief Cultural Officer.
Voting “no” means keeping Creative Philadelphia’s current status as an office established by executive order, meaning future mayors could eliminate it without voter approval.
What to know before Election Day
The deadline to request a mail ballot has passed. If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be received by the election office by 8 p.m.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Identification is not required to vote, except for first-time voters and those voting in a new precinct. Voters can find their polling place online.
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