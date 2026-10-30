Election 2026: What Philly voters should know about the city’s 2 ballot questions

Ballot question 1: Giving small and local businesses an edge in city contracts

Official ballot language

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the City’s contracting procedures to allow for bid preferences and set-asides for small businesses; modify the threshold and standards for contracts that can be set aside for small and local businesses; and grant the Procurement Department and the City Solicitor discretion on bond requirements for certain construction projects?

What it means

This measure would allow the city to prioritize business contracts with small, Philadelphia-based businesses.

Important to know

If passed, the law would not guarantee small and local businesses are granted contracts, but the size and location of the business would be considered during the decision-making process.

Last year, after a legal challenge to Philadelphia’s contracting processes for minority-and women-owned businesses, Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order shifting the city’s approach toward prioritizing small, local businesses.

The bill was introduced by Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote means

Voting “yes” means authorizing the city to give small and local businesses preferential treatment when awarding city contracts, including awarding certain contracts to businesses that aren’t the lowest bidder.

Voting “no” means keeping existing contracting rules in place without expanding preferences for small and local businesses or changing bonding requirements for certain construction projects.

Ballot question 2: Making Philadelphia’s arts and culture office permanent

Official ballot language

Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish and define the functions of Creative Philadelphia, an office headed by the Chief Cultural Officer to promote the City’s arts, culture, and creative economy sector?

What it means

Creative Philadelphia is the city’s arts and culture office. It increases access to the arts and promotes creative and economic opportunities throughout the city. This ballot measure would make Creative Philadelphia a permanent part of city government. All future mayors would be required to appoint a Chief Cultural Officer to head this office.

Important to know

Creative Philadelphia already exists in the city’s government. But this office only exists through an executive order.

The bill was introduced by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.

What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote means

Voting “yes” means every mayor will be required to have an office of arts and culture and a Chief Cultural Officer.

Voting “no” means keeping Creative Philadelphia’s current status as an office established by executive order, meaning future mayors could eliminate it without voter approval.