Philly apartments are shrinking. New ones will be even smaller

Some renters are trading larger spaces for amenities. Others are contending with larger affordability issues amid a tight housing market.

outside The Emerson apartment building

The Emerson, an apartment building on Chester Avenue in West Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

New data shows that the average apartment in Philadelphia shrunk in size over the last decade.

The report from RentCafe found that new apartments built from 2016 through 2025 averaged about 750 square feet, about 100 square feet smaller than apartments built during the previous decade. That’s akin to losing enough space for a home office.

And the next wave of apartments under construction are still smaller, according to the report, averaging about 630 square feet.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, RentCafe’s sister company, said the city’s market is responding to the demand from Gen Z, as well as the country’s broader affordability crisis.

“What you’re seeing is an influx of smaller studios, one-bedrooms. Less two-bedrooms, three-bedrooms. And it looks like Philly is making a product segmentation of compact units for smaller households,” Ressler said.

According to RentCafe, studio apartments make up around 11% of all available apartments in Philadelphia. That’s nearly double the nationwide average.

Related Content

Gary Jonas, former president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, said that stat is largely what’s driving the dip in average apartment size. But he doesn’t view the change as an outright negative.

“Maybe a generation ago, two people would get an apartment as roommates and rent together, and then you would get a two-bedroom apartment. Now what you’re seeing is people wanting to live alone and that forces them, because of what they can afford, into a studio,” said Jonas, managing member of the HOW Group, a real estate company that serves Greater Philadelphia.

They’re also willing to live in a smaller space if the building offers certain amenities.

“Now every building that gets built in the city has a gym, a rooftop deck and co-working space. So people are trading some of the apartment space for space outside the apartment and experience. So it’s a nuanced scheme. There’s a lot of things going on here,” Jonas said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

At the same time, studios are valuable for developers because the price per square foot is higher than it would be for a larger place.

The report comes as Philadelphia’s housing market remains tight, sidelining would-be homeowners who are remaining renters for longer. And while studio and one-bedroom apartments have gotten smaller, three-bedrooms are larger than the national average.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Aaron Moselle

Read more
Aaron Moselle covers housing and community development for WHYY’s PlanPhilly, filing stories for both radio and web. He’s a city native and calls South Philadelphia home.

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate