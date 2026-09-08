Philly apartments are shrinking. New ones will be even smaller

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New data shows that the average apartment in Philadelphia shrunk in size over the last decade.

The report from RentCafe found that new apartments built from 2016 through 2025 averaged about 750 square feet, about 100 square feet smaller than apartments built during the previous decade. That’s akin to losing enough space for a home office.

And the next wave of apartments under construction are still smaller, according to the report, averaging about 630 square feet.

Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, RentCafe’s sister company, said the city’s market is responding to the demand from Gen Z, as well as the country’s broader affordability crisis.

“What you’re seeing is an influx of smaller studios, one-bedrooms. Less two-bedrooms, three-bedrooms. And it looks like Philly is making a product segmentation of compact units for smaller households,” Ressler said.

According to RentCafe, studio apartments make up around 11% of all available apartments in Philadelphia. That’s nearly double the nationwide average.