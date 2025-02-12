Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

More than 130 years ago, architect Willis G. Hale built Lorraine Apartments on North Broad Street near Fairmount Avenue as one of the first luxury apartment buildings in Philadelphia.

Over the years, it’s been used as a hotel, affordable housing for the Divine Peace Mission Movement led by Rev. Major J. Divine, sat vacant for 20 years, was renovated into apartments, and most recently, an extended-stay hotel.

Now, the building is going back to its deep roots, with plans to reopen as an apartment complex.

The Mint House Hotel inside Divine Lorraine operated between May 2022 and Jan. 1, 2025. The concept was that each suite had all the amenities of an apartment, such as a full kitchen and laundry, but was available for short-term rental. Plus, the professionally designed apartments doubled as retail showrooms, everything was for sale too.

It was not immediately clear the vacancy rate of the hotel or its prices, but online reviews for the rooms averaged about $200 a night on weekends.

There are 110 units, 100 of which are in the main building and the rest in the annex. The plan is to rent the apartments both as furnished and unfurnished units.

While the new apartments are expected to be leased as early as April, the new rental prices have not yet been determined.

“We’re canvassing the market, going to see what we think is the right pricing for this product,” said Brian Morris, managing director at Susquehanna Structured Capital, the new owners of the building. “It differentiates itself from some of the other buildings that are much newer. It’s a beautiful asset and I think that people like that kind of character.”

The commercial tenants will remain open, which include The Daily coffee shop, Foundation cocktail bar, Annex restaurant bar and the Broad Hall event space, in addition to the Cicala and Sorellina restaurants.

“North Broad has been undergoing a lot of revitalization and there’s a lot of new apartments coming online, but a lot of that is already being absorbed. And I think with new retail there as well, it’s a very vibrant neighborhood,” Morris said.