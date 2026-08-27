Philadelphia Housing Authority set to bring 85 affordable homes to Strawberry Mansion
The project includes a mix of rentals and homes for sale, as well as a large community park with a picnic area and stage.
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The Philadelphia Housing Authority is slated to build 85 affordable homes in the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philadelphia, near 27th and York streets.
The project calls for 55 rental units comprising 19 townhomes and a 36-unit apartment building. It also includes 30 single-family homes, which will be built and sold through the city’s Turn the Key program.
Additionally, there are plans for a 15-space parking lot and a large agency-run park.
“We had overwhelming support from the community. They were not only supporting the affordable rentals but the affordable homeownership on city blocks that have been long blighted and primarily vacant,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said.
The rentals will be located along the 2400 block of North Dover Street and be completely subsidized, meaning tenants will spend no more than 30% of their monthly income on rent.
The 36-unit apartment building will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a community room and PHA management office. The townhomes will all have three bedrooms. The Turn the Key homes are planned for North Newkirk, North Dover and North 29th streets.
Homes built through the program start at $280,000, but buyers can obtain up to $75,000 in mortgage buydown assistance, which is often paired with funding from Philly First Home to further bring down the sale price.
Turn the Key participants typically pay around $1,400 a month for a three-bedroom house, which is considerably less than the median rent for a similar apartment.
“There is a dire need for affordable housing in our community,” said Rev. Warren Marshall during a zoning hearing in late July. “The need for the continuation and support of the project far outweighs any small issues that are being stated that need to be resolved.”
Community concerns with PHA
PHA had to secure variances from the Zoning Board of Adjustment to move forward with the rental side of the project, including permission to build a multifamily development on land zoned for single-family homes. The board granted those requests during the hearing in July and one in early August.
The development is backed by Local 332 of the Laborers’ International Union of North America. It also has support from elected officials, including state Sen. Sharif Street, state Rep. Keith Harris and City Councilmember Jeffery Young.
“Let’s bring back the vibrancy of our community,” Harris told the board in July.
While most speakers during that meeting testified in support of PHA’s plans, the project does have its critics. Odessa Tate told the board her group doesn’t oppose the development, but said the housing authority has not been a good community partner.
“PHA should not be able to get away with not coming to the table with us and ironing out these issues, and ensuring that we have stability in our communities,” said Tate, a member of All In The Family, the registered community organization for the area.
The group did not respond to a request for comment.
Young said in a statement that while he supports the project, he is “disappointed” that “PHA has decided not to honor its commitments to partner with the All in the Family CDC on the proposed park at 27th and York Streets.”
“Community organizations that help shape neighborhood projects deserve to be treated as meaningful partners as those projects move forward,” Young said.
The park will feature open lawn space, a picnic area and a stage, according to an agency rendering. Curtis Wilkerson, PHA’s director for strategic initiatives, told the zoning board in July that there is “insurmountable” support for the park and that the larger project is “supportive of the community.”
Construction on the Turn the Key homes is expected to start in late fall.
Work on the rental piece of the project is expected to come later, potentially the first quarter of 2028. PHA plans to use Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to offset the cost of construction. The agency expects applications for the subsidy to be due in February.
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