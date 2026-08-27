Philadelphia Housing Authority set to bring 85 affordable homes to Strawberry Mansion

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The Philadelphia Housing Authority is slated to build 85 affordable homes in the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philadelphia, near 27th and York streets.

The project calls for 55 rental units comprising 19 townhomes and a 36-unit apartment building. It also includes 30 single-family homes, which will be built and sold through the city’s Turn the Key program.

Additionally, there are plans for a 15-space parking lot and a large agency-run park.

“We had overwhelming support from the community. They were not only supporting the affordable rentals but the affordable homeownership on city blocks that have been long blighted and primarily vacant,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said.

The rentals will be located along the 2400 block of North Dover Street and be completely subsidized, meaning tenants will spend no more than 30% of their monthly income on rent.

The 36-unit apartment building will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a community room and PHA management office. The townhomes will all have three bedrooms. The Turn the Key homes are planned for North Newkirk, North Dover and North 29th streets.

Homes built through the program start at $280,000, but buyers can obtain up to $75,000 in mortgage buydown assistance, which is often paired with funding from Philly First Home to further bring down the sale price.

Turn the Key participants typically pay around $1,400 a month for a three-bedroom house, which is considerably less than the median rent for a similar apartment.

“There is a dire need for affordable housing in our community,” said Rev. Warren Marshall during a zoning hearing in late July. “The need for the continuation and support of the project far outweighs any small issues that are being stated that need to be resolved.”