9 rehabbed homes and a test of radical housing activism are coming to this block

Shawn Hollis strolled down the 2900 block of Westmont Street in Strawberry Mansion like a proud tour guide, recalling the days of his youth on the cozy stretch where he grew up. The tall, husky, bearded 41-year-old, who also goes by Bigg Duke, then stopped to point out a vacant two-story, tan-colored brick house owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority that he identified as his childhood home.

Hollis’ parents raised him in the house with his three sisters, one of them his twin, he said. He slept in the basement of the two-bedroom home, while his parents and siblings occupied the bedrooms on the floors above, until he outgrew the space. He moved out in 1997, when he was 18.

“I feel like I learned a lot on this block, in that house,” he said.

The rest of Hollis’ family followed a few years later, he recounted, joining a slow exodus of neighbors from the tight-knit community, leaving empty houses behind. Now, the home of Hollis’ youth stands along with 14 other PHA properties on the rowhouse block, all of them dormant and deteriorating for decades.

“Nobody lived in there before us, and nobody lived in there after us,” he said.

Hollis’ former home and eight other PHA houses on the block are now at the center of an agreement brokered earlier this month between housing authority officials and the OccupyPHA housing advocates who set up protest encampments recently cleared from Ridge Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The homeless individuals, trained by the Building and Construction Trades Council, will rehab seven of the structures so people without housing can move in. Another two homes will go directly to the encampment organizers to rehab independently. Once all nine are fixed, they will be conveyed to a community land trust governed by a board and managed by the formerly homeless tenants. Agency officials hope the new residents will occupy the homes by the end of the year — a fast timeline warranted by a growing affordability crisis compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO, estimates the two rehabs could cost the encampment organizers between $100,000 to over $250,000 per house — money they are expected to raise without PHA. The training from the program ought to give land trust managers a “running start,” Jeremiah said.

“It gives them an opportunity to see what needs to be done for them to develop the requisite skill set to be able to manage it, to work on these units,” he said. “But the rest is on them to develop and manage.”

Jennifer Bennetch, leader of OccupyPHA, said the land trust will be run through a limited liability corporation called Philly CLT — an unusual arrangement, as community land trusts typically operate as nonprofits.

Philly CLT will be governed by a board of at least 11 people and maintained by the tenants themselves, Bennetch said. The group would operate the properties as affordable housing for at least 20 years, under the agreement with PHA.

While the arrangement is novel in many ways, it echoes a deal made in 1987, when housing activists took over 14 city-owned homes to protest homelessness and convinced then-Mayor Wilson Goode to fork over about 200 city-owned homes to a nonprofit called Dignity Housing that still exists today.

Ellen Jones has lived on Westmont Street for 35 years, she says, and used to work in homeless shelters as a field supervisor. Now retired, she welcomed the idea of new neighbors whose presence would result in fewer people sleeping on the streets.

“People become homeless for a lot of different reasons,” said Jones. “If they clean the streets up and give people houses and people become responsible for the house, then I’m glad they’re doing something.”

Shaquana Artison is one of the former residents of Camp Teddy on Ridge Avenue who looks forward to a spot in one of the Westmont houses. The 26-year-old said she found the encampment after becoming homeless in 2017, when her mother died and she couldn’t alone cover the cost of rent. She began moving around the city, sleeping at friend’s homes, in shelters and on the streets. Then last December, she suffered a stroke that impaired her memory and made it difficult to stand for long periods of time. An affordable home of her own would be a fresh start.

“I didn’t really see myself getting this far, especially with depression and everything that I go through and all that,” Artison said. “[It] actually feels nice that I can do it in the right way.”