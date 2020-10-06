One of two homeless encampments comes to an agreement with the city to disband

The Philadelphia Housing Authority and leaders of the OccupyPHA encampment on Ridge Avenue have reached an agreement to clear the site.

Jennifer Bennetch, leader of Camp Teddy, said PHA agreed to a program that would provide employment and housing to residents at the encampment.

The agreement ensures residents of Camp Teddy can opt-in to social services from Project HOME or the City of Philadelphia and be given a pathway to permanent affordable housing.

“I’m happy with it, it’s a really big step,” said Bennetch. “It’s more than I expected to really get out of this … we’re going to get to start this pilot with a house that is already up to code and residents will get a chance at really good jobs that they could have even after this.”

Encampment residents will work with contractors to repair PHA properties designated as to be their own residences.

“I want to thank all of those whose hard work and good-faith negotiating resulted in this resolution,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “As I have said from the start, the issues raised by the camp leaders — homelessness and the lack of affordable housing — are deep-rooted and urgent. We hope this agreement will lead to a resolution of the separate protest camp on the Parkway. And we hope it will lead to new impetus among all partners to solve these vexing problems.”