Philly Council pushes to extend protections for renters amid COVID surge

A battery of expiring Philadelphia renter protections may be extended by City Council –– but with more stringent eligibility requirements, if some groups have their way.

The legislative body is mulling an extension of a raft of COVID-era tenant assistance bills from Councilmembers Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks known as the Emergency Housing Protection Act. Citing resurgent viral case counts, the new legislation would extend elements of these bills that contained sunset provisions while also reinstating a now-expired local eviction moratorium through the end of the year.

At hearings on the new legislation, Gym estimated that some 4,400 evictions had been filed in local courts and that over 2,000 renters were in “imminent” jeopardy of evictions. She cast the renewed protections as a measure to slow the spread of the virus by preventing their displacement.

“There is no end in sight,” Gym said. “It’s not a matter of winning or losing, it’s a matter of public health.”

A local eviction moratorium lapsed on Aug. 31, although Philadelphia courts have voluntarily paused the execution of evictions through Nov. 7. The legislation would extend a ban on late fees and interest charges as well as a requirement that landlords offer tenants the option to enter into a nine-month-long rental repayment plan prior to an eviction. Both were set to expire in June 2021. Under the proposed bill, they would remain in place until next fall.

But proposed revision to these extensions from the Philadelphia Apartment Association, a landlord group, would also add a new condition, requiring tenants to certify that they had experienced a COVID-related hardship –– although it was not clear precisely what this would entail.

The groups advocated for this provision — which was still under negotiation as of writing — in hearing testimony.

“We would support an eviction moratorium for people who have COVD-19 financial hardships,” said Brianna Westbrooks of the Philadelphia Apartment Association. “We do believe they should have grace periods. But we have members, some of whom have gone as long as seven months without collecting rent.”