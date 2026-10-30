Neshaminy Mall is dead. Long live its historical dioramas

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Halloween will be the death of Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. This is no ghost story: the 56-year-old mall shutters on Oct. 31.

Some of its anchor tenants will remain open: Barnes and Noble, Boscov’s and the AMC cinema. The rest must clear out to prepare the site for demolition.

During a recent visit Wednesday, the mall appeared already dead. There weren’t any in-line stores open and the food court was barren. Empty corridors were occupied mostly by nostalgic looky-loos and mall walkers.

Bob Holmes, of Bensalem, was there to get in a little exercise for the last time.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight walking in here,” he said. “It’s become a ghost town.”

Jeff Cundari, who grew up in nearby Trevose, came for the nostalgia.

“My biggest memory I have here would have been about ’83, I would have been about 6 or 7,” he said. “I remember coming with my brother. There was Sam Goody across from where Barnes and Noble is. I bought my first album. It was ‘Weird Al Yankovic in 3D.’”