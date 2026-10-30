Neshaminy Mall is dead. Long live its historical dioramas
Bensalem Township is pulling seven mechanical dioramas out of the doomed mall to restore and relocate them.
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Halloween will be the death of Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. This is no ghost story: the 56-year-old mall shutters on Oct. 31.
Some of its anchor tenants will remain open: Barnes and Noble, Boscov’s and the AMC cinema. The rest must clear out to prepare the site for demolition.
During a recent visit Wednesday, the mall appeared already dead. There weren’t any in-line stores open and the food court was barren. Empty corridors were occupied mostly by nostalgic looky-loos and mall walkers.
Bob Holmes, of Bensalem, was there to get in a little exercise for the last time.
“I’ve lost a lot of weight walking in here,” he said. “It’s become a ghost town.”
Jeff Cundari, who grew up in nearby Trevose, came for the nostalgia.
“My biggest memory I have here would have been about ’83, I would have been about 6 or 7,” he said. “I remember coming with my brother. There was Sam Goody across from where Barnes and Noble is. I bought my first album. It was ‘Weird Al Yankovic in 3D.’”
Rescuing history from the wrecking ball
Cundari also remembers the seven historical dioramas in the wall of the original Strawbridge & Clothier, later Macy’s, embedded in the marble façade since the mall opened in 1968.
Strawbridge’s commissioned artist Tommy Rowland to create dioramas depicting seven historic moments in the Philadelphia area, such as William Penn signing a treaty with the Lenni Lenape, the Battle of Germantown and Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware River.
The dioramas, about 5 feet high, 6 feet across and weighing about 300 pounds each, are mechanical. The papier-mâché figures are animated with hidden motors and gears, but they have not worked in decades.
“I saw them move once,” Cundari recalled. “There was audio that went with it, too.”
Sally Van Sant Sondesky, treasurer of the Bensalem Historical Society, said each diorama had its own vinyl record that would play back, on demand, the story behind the scene. But those recordings are lost.
In a world of shopping malls dominated by national chains and franchises, Sondesky said the dioramas are what made Neshaminy Mall unique.
“One of a kind. Never seen anywhere else,” she said. “And you won’t see it again. That’s why they’re so important to keep.”
Splitting up the set dioramas
The historical society is working with Bensalem Township to pull out all seven dioramas, restore them to working condition and find new homes for them.
“They’re knocking down the mall, and it was imperative we save these,” Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo said.
The first to be removed from the mall was a scene of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Benjamin Franklin’s pen sweeps across the page as members of the Continental Congress watch while shifting in their seats. The restored and operational diorama has been in the lobby of Bensalem’s municipal building for almost two years.
A second restored diorama has just been installed at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, showing Washington preparing to cross the Delaware River on Christmas Eve, 1776.
“It was pretty rough, to be honest with you,” said curator Clint Flack, who personally fixed the diorama. “A lot of the components of it had not worked, it appears, in a very long time. A lot of the motors weren’t working. It was filthy. A lot of the costumes that you see on the soldiers were disintegrating.”
Kyle McKoy, president and executive director of the Bucks County Historical Society, said the diorama ties into the artisanal philosophies of the museum’s namesake, Henry Mercer, founder of the Moravian Pottery and Tile Works and a champion of the Arts and Crafts movement. The somewhat clunky, handcrafted nature of the diorama is clearly apparent.
“It’s not computer-generated. It’s not perfectly created,” she said. “We had to retrofit 1965 technology to make it available in 2026, so some of it is new but most of it is old. It keeps the character. That’s what’s so great about old things. We all have character.”
Four of the dioramas have been pulled out of Neshaminy Mall. Extracting the three remaining will require some demolition, delaying work until after the mall shutters. Each diorama can cost several thousand dollars to repair.
The diorama featuring the Liberty Bell is under repair and intended for the Bensalem municipal building. The town and Bensalem Historical Society are looking for homes for the others.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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